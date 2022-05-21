Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $314,000 Position in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) by 887.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 1,033.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 173,430 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Veery Capital LLC bought a new position in Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth $237,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LWLG stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.68 million, a P/E ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Lightwave Logic ( OTCMKTS:LWLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

