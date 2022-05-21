Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.