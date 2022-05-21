Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 110 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRVL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $150.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.97. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $117.42 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.22.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $82,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,865 shares of company stock worth $2,536,503. Corporate insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

