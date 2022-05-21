Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 358 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after acquiring an additional 184,430 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,406.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 56.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,792 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $163.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $151.28 and a 12-month high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

