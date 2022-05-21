Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,308 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 38.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 362,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 100,655 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $2,320,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 13,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares in the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $95.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.75. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $40.58 and a 52 week high of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

