Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 229 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 47,711.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 217,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,909,000 after acquiring an additional 216,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 50,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RGI opened at $167.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $201.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.59 and its 200 day moving average is $187.27.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

