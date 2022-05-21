Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $981,000.

Shares of QVMM stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

