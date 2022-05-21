SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,027 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 8.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 5.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $501.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.32. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.53). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $952.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TPC. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

