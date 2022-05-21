SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,180 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000.

Shares of CNR opened at $24.28 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87.

Cornerstone Building Brands ( NYSE:CNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNR. DA Davidson lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

