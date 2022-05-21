SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,980 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 458.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty Braves Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

