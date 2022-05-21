General Atlantic Partners Aiv Sells 3,800,000 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 3,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $120,270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,013,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,983,573.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

YOU stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of -47.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Clear Secure to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,428 shares during the last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $259,680,000. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter worth about $89,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,082,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,982,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

