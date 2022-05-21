SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,780 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,780 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 21.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 306,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $27.92 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

