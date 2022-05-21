SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 488 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 202.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the third quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of HIFS opened at $301.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $282.55 and a 1 year high of $432.19. The stock has a market cap of $643.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

