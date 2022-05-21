SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,483 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,483 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 582,978 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 476,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 314,950 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,096,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 250,565 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KPTI shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.82 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -0.16.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

