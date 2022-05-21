SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 24,296 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,296 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Select Energy Services by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Select Energy Services by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.51 million, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $255.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

