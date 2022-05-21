SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 125,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.12. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.