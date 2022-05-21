SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,237 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,237 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Twilio by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,907 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after acquiring an additional 810,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,324,000 after acquiring an additional 621,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,730,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.85. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $412.68.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,085 shares of company stock worth $2,066,583. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.96.

Twilio Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.