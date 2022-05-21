Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $295.00 to $265.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line traded as low as $234.81 and last traded at $236.47, with a volume of 1852226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.72.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ODFL. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.