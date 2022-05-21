B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s FY2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

NYSE VSCO opened at $43.33 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.21.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

