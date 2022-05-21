Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year.

AYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$11.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

TSE AYA opened at C$7.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.81. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$5.69 and a one year high of C$11.85. The firm has a market cap of C$788.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.00.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,124,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,668,482.20.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

