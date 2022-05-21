PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and preparing to commercialize treatments for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as Cell-in-a-Box(R). The Company’s patented technology is used in the treatment of several types of cancer, including advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer and diabetes. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

OTCMKTS PMCB opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

PharmaCyte Biotech ( OTCMKTS:PMCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that PharmaCyte Biotech will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.