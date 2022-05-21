Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Carbon Streaming’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.
Shares of OTCMKTS OFSTF opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -129.89. Carbon Streaming has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $27.50.
About Carbon Streaming (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carbon Streaming (OFSTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.