Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Carbon Streaming’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS OFSTF opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -129.89. Carbon Streaming has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

