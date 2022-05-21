National Bank Financial Cuts NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Price Target to C$8.00

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

OTCMKTS NNXPF opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.