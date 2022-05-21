Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PTRUF stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

Petrus Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

