Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) Price Target to C$5.00

Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PYCFF opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. Mount Logan Capital has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $2.93.

About Mount Logan Capital (Get Rating)

Mount Logan Capital Incis an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp.

