Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Price Target to GBX 198.33

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 210 ($2.59) to GBX 198.33 ($2.44) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QUILF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.59) price objective (down from GBX 221.67 ($2.73)) on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS:QUILF opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Quilter has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

