Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on REPYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Repsol from €15.50 ($16.15) to €16.70 ($17.40) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repsol from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Repsol to €15.20 ($15.83) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Repsol from €13.50 ($14.06) to €14.50 ($15.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

Repsol stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

