Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($8.73) to GBX 702 ($8.65) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Royal Mail from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Royal Mail from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.66) to GBX 420 ($5.18) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $389.60.

Shares of ROYMY opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Royal Mail (Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

