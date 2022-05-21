Critical Survey: BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) & SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) and SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and SAB Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -1,261.32% -110.86% -78.53% SAB Biotherapeutics N/A -134.64% -26.70%

BioCardia has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioCardia and SAB Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 2 0 3.00 SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

BioCardia currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 452.15%. SAB Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of 17.00, indicating a potential upside of 785.42%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than BioCardia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of BioCardia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioCardia and SAB Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $1.01 million 28.16 -$12.62 million ($0.76) -2.14 SAB Biotherapeutics $60.88 million 1.35 -$17.15 million N/A N/A

BioCardia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Summary

BioCardia beats SAB Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia (Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing allogeneic cells therapeutic platform, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system that delivers therapeutics into the heart muscle with a penetrating helical needle from within the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

About SAB Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer. The company uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors. Its lead product candidates include SAB-185, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and SAB-176, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in development to treat or prevent severe influenza. The company's pre-clinical product candidates in development for autoimmune diseases include SAB-142 for type 1 diabetes and organ transplant induction/rejection. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

