Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) PT Raised to GBX 730

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.51) to GBX 730 ($9.00) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCBFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.15) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 590 ($7.27) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.64) to GBX 800 ($9.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Investec lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $14.83 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

