Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) PT Raised to GBX 730

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFYGet Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.51) to GBX 730 ($9.00) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCBFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.15) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 590 ($7.27) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.64) to GBX 800 ($9.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Investec lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $14.83 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.