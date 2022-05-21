RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €738.00 ($768.75) to €689.00 ($717.71) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $633.00.

RTLLF stock opened at $543.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $807.06. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $517.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,155.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

