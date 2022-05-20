Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Hawkins worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hawkins by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 43,495 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Hawkins by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HWKN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of HWKN opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 18.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

