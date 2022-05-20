California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 33,246 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,246 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.36. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.