California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 33,246 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,246 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.
In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.36. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
