Citigroup Inc. Purchases 14,098 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $12,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 593.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 59,765 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

EMN opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.62. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

