Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 67,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of V.F. by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of V.F. by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 98,229 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in V.F. by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in V.F. by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 123,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

