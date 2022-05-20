Citigroup Inc. Acquires 334,617 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,617 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Vipshop worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIPS opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

