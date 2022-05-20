CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Holdings Decreased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,732 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 635,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 241,212 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,704,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in CNX Resources by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 164,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in CNX Resources by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CNX Resources by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNX opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

