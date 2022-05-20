Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 1,105 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.86.

ULTA stock opened at $351.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.45 and its 200-day moving average is $387.77. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.35 and a 1 year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

