Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -5.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

