Pictet Asset Management SA Takes $11.44 Million Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 302,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,441,000. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.80% of Axsome Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 400,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,151,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

