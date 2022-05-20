Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 56,901 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,901 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.09% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 765,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 275,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $2,291,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $1,518,000.

Shares of HST opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

