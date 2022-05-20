Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,593 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,949,000 after acquiring an additional 334,720 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,598,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,690,000 after buying an additional 1,733,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,451,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after buying an additional 41,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,738,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,717,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,840,000 after buying an additional 3,396,568 shares during the period.

HST stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HST. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

