Citigroup Inc. Purchases 151,196 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 151,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.03% of Coherus BioSciences worth $12,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 814,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after buying an additional 23,272 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 504,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 253,578 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,864,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 235,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $612.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

