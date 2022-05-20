TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,172 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 57.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 522.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 83,995 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,902,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,583,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $13.58 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

