Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, VP Jonathan Pearl bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $25,007.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,606.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,250 shares of company stock valued at $74,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of CGBD opened at $14.02 on Friday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 87.20%. The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

