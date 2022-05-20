Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,846,000 after buying an additional 461,566 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 683.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Okta by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 620,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Okta by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Okta by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.04.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.15. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $77.16 and a one year high of $276.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

