Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,901 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Okta by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Okta from $225.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.04.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

