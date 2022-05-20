16,911 Shares in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $138,100.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,957.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Donavon Butler acquired 8,660 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,360.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,187.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $790,065. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

