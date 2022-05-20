Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 441 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SEE opened at $59.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $53.87 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

