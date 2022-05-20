Pictet Asset Management SA Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.57.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

